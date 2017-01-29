Last June, 13-year old Carson Styron of Milton died tragically in an ATV accident. Since then, friends and family have put a great deal of effort into honoring and expanding his legacy. This includes starting The Carson Trey Styron Foundation, an organization dedicated to preserving Styron’s legacy by inspiring leadership and determination through the game of baseball while bringing communities together.

“The organization is looking to do the things they think Carson would have done growing up, to continue to play baseball and help other kids play baseball,” Foundation Member Ashley… Read More