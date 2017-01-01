After 30 years of pouring drinks and serving food, the Milton Tavern closed its doors in October, citing an inability to bounce back from the 2008 economic recession that slowly drowned the business.
Visitors to the bar today will see a friendly note on the door from former owners, Chris and Nancy Guzek. Thanking the patrons for 30 years of good times, and leaving the possibility of a return in some way open.
"It's with great sadness that we must close our doors. Since the 2008 Economic Catastrophe/Recession we have struggled to right this ship but cannot. It has been an honor…
The Fife Lions Club has begun a new tradition to award outstanding students in the Fife School District. For the very first award given on Dec. 6, Maddie Scott of Columbia Junior High received a special plaque and certificate at the club meeting that evening.
Lions Club member Sam Adams chaired the selection committee. "I just want to recognize an outstanding student every three months,"…
Alicia Barrett was climbing the typical corporate ladder at a Fortune 50 retailer after receiving a bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University and a stint at a regional retailer.
Yoga had long been a part of her personal life, so she decided to make marry it with her professional…
It was a bit of a rough basketball season for the Fife High School boys' team last season. While they fought tooth and nail night after night, they would manage to muster just five wins on the season, following a 15-win mark the year before. Now, it looks as though last year's trials just might…
Between 10,000 to 20,000 are expected to turn out for First Night, Tacoma's all-ages New Year's Eve celebration, which will bring an army of bands, “the World's Shortest Parade” and other spectacle to downtown starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
Among the buzz-worthy musical acts on display will be Rabbit Wilde, a Bellingham and now partly Tacoma-based outfit that will play the Pantages…
After weeks of diligently working to craft a stage play sure to be a bona fide audience pleaser, the young students of Neverland Theater are excited to present “Princess Whatsername,” opening July 29, 7 p.m. at the Columbia Junior High Performing Arts Center.
Since June 28 the budding theater…