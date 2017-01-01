After 30 years of pouring drinks and serving food, the Milton Tavern closed its doors in October, citing an inability to bounce back from the 2008 economic recession that slowly drowned the business.

Visitors to the bar today will see a friendly note on the door from former owners, Chris and Nancy Guzek. Thanking the patrons for 30 years of good times, and leaving the possibility of a return in some way open.

“It’s with great sadness that we must close our doors. Since the 2008 Economic Catastrophe/Recession we have struggled to right this ship but cannot. It has been an honor… Read More