With 2016 now firmly in the past, the Milton-Edgewood Signal looks back on a year that had major impacts on both communities.
Chief Ed Knutson awarded Mott Servant Award
On March 12, Edgewood Police Chief Ed Knutson was awarded the Dr. Donald H. Mott Distinguished Servant Award by the Mountain View Community Center. This award is presented to a board or community member or group that provides distinguished philanthropy, leadership and/or service while advancing the mission and vision of Mountain View Community Center.
The award was presented by Congressman
Carbon monoxide is colorless, tasteless and odorless. Invisible to human senses, this gas can be deadly if not detected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 500 people die and another 15,000 people seek medical attention from hospital emergency rooms each year due to unintentional carbon monoxide exposure.
Know the signs. Symptoms of carbon monoxide
MEDICARE CLASSES OFFERED AT PIERCE COUNTY LIBRARIES
Are you turning age 65 soon? Want to know more about Medicare? Join Sound Outreach and the Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) for a free class on:
· Medicare Parts A and B
· Medicare supplement
FIFE GIRLS BASKETBALL
11/29 CASCADE CHR. W 36-33
12/03 JEFFERSON
Between 10,000 to 20,000 are expected to turn out for First Night, Tacoma's all-ages New Year's Eve celebration, which will bring an army of bands, “the World's Shortest Parade” and other spectacle to downtown starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
Among the buzz-worthy musical acts on display will be Rabbit Wilde, a Bellingham and now partly Tacoma-based outfit that will play the Pantages
After weeks of diligently working to craft a stage play sure to be a bona fide audience pleaser, the young students of Neverland Theater are excited to present “Princess Whatsername,” opening July 29, 7 p.m. at the Columbia Junior High Performing Arts Center.
Since June 28 the budding theater