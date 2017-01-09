With 2016 now firmly in the past, the Milton-Edgewood Signal looks back on a year that had major impacts on both communities.

Chief Ed Knutson awarded Mott Servant Award

On March 12, Edgewood Police Chief Ed Knutson was awarded the Dr. Donald H. Mott Distinguished Servant Award by the Mountain View Community Center. This award is presented to a board or community member or group that provides distinguished philanthropy, leadership and/or service while advancing the mission and vision of Mountain View Community Center.

