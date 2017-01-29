Last June, 13-year old Carson Styron of Milton died tragically in an ATV accident. Since then, friends and family have put a great deal of effort into honoring and expanding his legacy. This includes starting The Carson Trey Styron Foundation, an organization dedicated to preserving Styron’s legacy by inspiring leadership and determination through the game of baseball while bringing communities together.
“The organization is looking to do the things they think Carson would have done growing up, to continue to play baseball and help other kids play baseball,” Foundation Member Ashley… Read More
The Fife City Council shuffled chairs and committee assignments during the first meeting of the year, with more changes in the works.
The first change came with the council tapping Bryan Yambe, who has served on the council since 2013, to serve as deputy mayor. He replaced Pat Hulcey, a lifelong resident of Fife who has served on the council since 2010.
The 5-1 vote to tap Yambe as deputy… Read More
On Christmas Eve morning, a maroon Honda parked down the street from Graham Trucking in Milton, the driver watching the business for hours. Satisfied that no one was there, he walked past the front gate and around to the south side of the building, where he was obscured from view. He peeled… Read More
Sometimes when the game is over, all that’s left is to look for the silver linings from a couple of losses. This was a bit of the case at Fife High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17 as the Trojans welcomed the White River Hornets to John McCrossin Court. The deck was stacked against the Trojans from the… Read More
Between 10,000 to 20,000 are expected to turn out for First Night, Tacoma's all-ages New Year's Eve celebration, which will bring an army of bands, “the World's Shortest Parade” and other spectacle to downtown starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
Among the buzz-worthy musical acts on display will be Rabbit Wilde, a Bellingham and now partly Tacoma-based outfit that will play the Pantages… Read More
After weeks of diligently working to craft a stage play sure to be a bona fide audience pleaser, the young students of Neverland Theater are excited to present “Princess Whatsername,” opening July 29, 7 p.m. at the Columbia Junior High Performing Arts Center.
Since June 28 the budding theater… Read More